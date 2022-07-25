PEMBERVILLE — A Northwood man was driving the SUV in a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lemoyne and Rees roads on Friday.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has reported Cory Price, 32, was driving the Honda CRV that was struck by Cole Genson, 16, Pemberville, who was operating a 1981 Honda motorbike.
According to a Friday report from the sheriff’s office, the motorbike was traveling east on Rees Road around 3 p.m. and struck the northbound SUV on the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Genson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lt. Brian Bonnough, of the sheriff’s office, said it could take months to complete reconstruction of the crash and complete the investigation.
No citations have been issued.