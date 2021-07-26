A Northwood man accused of rape has been sentenced to life in prison.
On a joint recommendation, he will be eligible for parole in 10 years.
Tyler Jay Bowen, 27, was transported from the jail Monday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger for a plea and sentencing.
Bowen pleaded guilty to one count of rape while the second count was dismissed.
“This is a very serious matter,” Reger said. “You are entering a plea to an offense that has a sentence of life in prison with a chance of parole after 10 years.”
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said on Jan. 5, Northwood police were called by the mother of a girl who was 12 years old at the time. The daughter had disclosed that while Bowen was babysitting in December, he had held her upside down and asked her to take off her underwear.
Bowen conducted sexual acts with the child in December and November, Gross said.
Later in the investigation, while being interviewed, he admitted to these offenses, she said.
Gross asked the court to follow the joint recommendation for a life sentence with a chance of parole after 10 years.
Tonya Robinson, with Legal Aid of Western Ohio, spoke on behalf of the mother.
She thinks a life sentence is appropriate for what he did, and he should not be eligible for parole, Robinson said.
“For him to be introduced into society at any time knowing he would eventually come in contact with (her) or even see each other … would be very dangerous,” Robinson said on behalf of the mother.
“What he did to my daughter has caused permanent damage to her.”
“I regret everything I did,” Bowen said, adding he wants to live life better than he has. “I apologize for my actions.”
“To be honest, I don’t see anything more serious than a violation of a young child in such a way as you have done,” Reger said.
Upon release from prison – if he is released — Bowen cannot reside within 1,000 feet of a school or preschool. There will be community notification requirements to residents who live within 1,000 feet of his residence, including photo and offense, Reger said.
He must register as a Tier III sexual offender, meaning he must register in his county of residence every 90 days for life.
Bowen was indicted in January for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
He has been in jail since Jan. 21 on a $250,000 bond.