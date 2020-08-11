A 54-year-old Northwood man has been sentenced to jail for sexual battery.
Jerald Moon appeared in court July 27 and was sentenced to 36 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. He was given credit for the 117 days he spent at the county jail.
He also must register as a Tier III sex offender, meaning he must register in the county in which he lives every 90 days for life. Failure to register will result in criminal prosecution, said Wood County Common Plea Judge Molly Mack.
Moon had originally been charged with two counts first-degree rape for his alleged actions with a female victim on Aug. 13. According to the indictment, the victim was considered “impaired” at the time.
He had changed his plea to guilty to the amended charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, with the second charge of rape dismissed at sentencing.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client, who was living with a family member at the time of the offense, has no history of violent behavior or sexual offenses.
“I know the state is going to ask for some prison, but I ask the court to consider one or two years based on his lack of a prior criminal history,” Daler said.
Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross said that level of sex offender carries a prison term of one to five years, but she would leave the sentencing to the court.
Northwood police were called to the 2000 block of Bedford Lane on Aug. 13 for a disturbance where they found the victim out of control, according to court papers. After learning she had made false accusations in the past and her story kept changing, they left.
The next day, police returned to the home and interviewed the victim again and family members. She said she had been on the couch when Moon started touching her and she said no. He then assaulted her.
The victim was taken to the hospital to have a rape kit done.
Gross said has been in contact with the victim.
“She is mentally disabled, and the defendant knows this,” she said. “He was living with her at the time.”
Although she is an adult, she has some mental difficulties, Goss said.
“He took advantage of her,” she said.
The victim said he started to touch her and that she told him no multiple times, Gross said.
“He admitted that was true to the police officer and that he was concerned about his behavior,” she said.
Moon voluntary showed up to the police department and spoke to the detective.
When asked by Mack if there was anything he’d like to add, Moon responded “no, your honor, not really.”
“This offense is more serious than other offenses because of the physical and mental injury caused by the actions of the defendant,” Mack said.
The victim suffered serious psychological harm as a result of the offense, she said.
“It’s disturbing to the court that you described the victim as flirting and it’s not like she’s a virgin,” Mack said. “You’re trying to use the victim’s sexual history to defend your acts.”
Upon his release from prison, Moon will be subject to five years of post-release controlled sanctions.
Violating a term of his release may result in a new prison term, Mack said.