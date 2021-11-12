An elderly Northwood man was sentenced to community control after inappropriately touching a child.
William Schwab, 79, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Schwab had been indicted in March for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
In September, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of fourth-degree gross sexual imposition.
Defense attorney Justin Daler said his client had never been charged with any criminal offenses and had no traffic offenses.
“He has lived a law-abiding life,” Daler said.
When this happened, he reached out to professionals for help to make sure this never happens again, Daler said.
“I believe my client is genuinely remorseful. He wants to move forward in a positive manner,” Daler said.
He asked for a sentence of community control and said his client would like to have contact with the victim at some point.
On Nov. 18, 2020, Schwab fondled a 5-year-old under his underwear.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos said he opposed contact between Schwab and the victim at this time.
“I don’t understand why this happened and I’m very sorry for it,” Schwab said.
He said after it happened, he considered suicide and started seeing a psychiatrist and therapist.
“I think it’s clear from the pre-sentence investigation and comment here today you have remorse for what you’ve done,” Reger said.
He said he had received a letter from mother of the victim, saying she didn’t believe prison was necessary.
However, the court takes seriously violations such as these, against the most innocent of society, Reger said.
He took into consideration that Schwab went for treatment immediately after and the letter from the victim’s mother.
Reger sentenced Schwab to five years of community control. He also must register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he must register annually for 15 years.
Schwab must enter mental health counseling, sexual offender treatment, and have no contact with victim or be in the presence of anyone under that age of 18 without another person being present.
Reger said he will consider limited contact once there is the sex offender treatment is completed.