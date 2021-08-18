A Northwood man has rejected a plea bargain that could have reduced his possible punishment.
Carl Ware, 33, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Court Judge Molly Mack.
He rejected the opportunity to plead guilty to an amended count of attempting to having weapons while under disability, a fourth-degree felony.
His original indictment was for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony, and using weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor.
The state was willing to dismiss the weapons use charge, said Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos.
“It is our understanding that has been rejected,” Boos said.
Mack said the F4 charge, as amended, had a possible prison sentence of up to 18 months, but that community control was presumed.
The F3 charge carries a possible prison term of up to 36 months; however, there is no presumption for or against prison.
Mack confirmed with Ware that he understood he could plead to a lesser felony.
A trial has been set for Sept. 1 as Boos said the plea offer will be immediately invoked.
On Feb. 4, Ware called 911 for help and wanted to speak to a female officer. When Northwood police arrived, he reportedly came to the door of a residence in the 100 block of Chesapeake Lane and greeted police then closed the door.
Police opened the front door and Ware’s mother was sitting on the steps smoking a cigarette. When asked if her son had a gun, she said yes, and it was hers. Ware then reportedly appeared at the top of the steps, holding a semi-automatic handgun in one hand and a cell phone in the other. He stated to his girlfriend on the phone to tell the kids he loved them and mentioned suicide.
After several minutes of negotiations, he put the gun down and his father took it to another room. According to the report, he appeared to be under the influence and his girlfriend said he had been taking heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. He was taken to Mercy Health-St. Charles Hospital in Oregon.