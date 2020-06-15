A Northwood man indicted for rape has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Jerald M. Moon Jr., 53, was indicted in September for two counts first-degree rape for his alleged actions with a female victim on Aug. 13. According to the indictment, the victim was considered “impaired” at the time.
On June 8, Moon changed his plea to guilty to the amended charge of sexual battery, a third-degree felony, with the second charge of rape dismissed at sentencing.
Sentencing will be July 27.
Northwood police were called to the 2000 block of Bedford Lane on Aug. 13 for a disturbance where they found the victim out of control, according to court papers. After learning she had made false accusations in the past and her story kept changing, they left.
The next day, police returned to the home and interviewed the victim again and family members. She said she had been on the couch when Moon started touching her and she said no. He then assaulted her.
The victim was taken to the hospital to have a rape kit done.
On Aug. 25, Moon turned himself in at the Northwood police station. He said that he touched the victim.
The victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of mental or physical condition.
Moon was discharged from jail Nov. 7 after paying a $25,000 bond but a month later failed a mandatory drug test and was reincarcerated until his Dec. 23 bond hearing. A cash bond of $25,000 again was set, which was paid. On Jan. 7, Moon failed another random drug test and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He was arrested Feb. 4 and taken to jail. Bond was set for $10,000, which was paid Feb. 26.