A Northwood man accused a fondling a child has been found competent to face the charges against him.
William E. Schwab, 79, appeared July 20 in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Schwab was brought into court in a wheelchair and required hearing assistance headphones.
The case had been referred to court diagnostics for a competency hearing.
Reger said he received the evaluation, and it said that Schwab was capable of understanding the nature of the offenses he faces and can assist in his defense.
Schwab had been indicted in March for gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
On Nov. 18, he was accused of fondling a 5-year-old under his underwear.
A pretrial has been set for Aug. 24.