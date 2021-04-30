A Northwood man accused of rape has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Tyler Jay Bowen, 27, was indicted in January for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
According to the indictment, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 12-year-old between Nov. 1-30 and again Dec. 1-25.
He was arrested Jan. 21 and entered pleas of not guilty at his arraignment Jan. 26.
He was transported from the jail Tuesday to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
The judge said that the state has to bring to case to trial within 270 days, but since Bowen is in jail, that time is cut to 90 days.
By waiving a speedy trial, Bowen agreed the case does not have to follow that timeline.
The conditions of Bowen’s bond also were amended.
Bond is set at $250,000 with no 10% and if he is released, he must wear a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim. That bond was amended to include no contact with anyone in the victim’s household.
“That means anyone who is related to the victim, or is in (the victim’s) household,” Reger said.
If the circumstances change relative to visitation, he will revisit bond condition.
A suppression hearing is scheduled for July 26 and a final pretrial is set for Aug. 10.