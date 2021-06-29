NORTHWOOD – The city wants to shut down a local shopping center due to its poor condition.
The City of Northwood on June 11 filed a complaint for the removal of vacant parts of Northwood Commons, formerly known as Great Eastern Shopping Center, located at 2525-2678 Woodville Road.
The city requested authorization to remove any vacant and unsafe structures and recover from the owners any cost associated with the removal.
On June 14, Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger denied the city’s request for a temporary restraining order.
In addition to Northwood Commons, Manouchehr Malekan, who is the chief executive officer of the Malachite Group, which manages the day-to-day operations of the property, also is named as a plaintiff.
The complaints against the property include:
Northwood Police, on Jan. 26, 2018, responded to the shopping center’s maintenance garage for a report that heater cores had been stolen out of the roof unit furnaces.
On Oct. 22, 2018, a fire safety inspection was completed and noted a number of deficiencies with the sprinkler systems. Crews also noted the need to properly heat the location in order to keep the sprinkler system operational during the 2018-19 season.
A fire safety inspection done July 29,2019 found a number of serious fire code violations, which were sent to the Malachite Group on Aug. 13, 2019.
Those violations included several fire hydrants were not in working condition and all hydrants needed to be serviced and tested by a licensed contractor; the sprinkler system was not operational in two storefronts, and the order was made to get them in working order; and owners were ordered to clear debris from the vacant portions of the property and place a placard in the vacant areas that need roof repairs.
Northwood’s zoning inspector issued a notice on Feb. 3, 2020, indicating the abandoned skatepark located at 2604 Woodville Road was a public nuisance and ordered it be abated. That notice indicated action needed to be taken by April 1 or legal action may be taken. A second and final notice was sent March 16.
On Aug. 11, the city notified the State of Ohio Board of Building Appeals; according to the opposition paperwork filed by the Malachite Group, they were not notified of this hearing.
Meanwhile, the board of appeals filed a one-time civil penalty of $25,000 with a recurring $5,000 per month fine if unpaid. The amount owed is currently at $40,000.
According to their opposition paperwork, in 2020, the owners made necessary repairs to the fire system, including the sprinklers and hydrants, and made improvements to the debris in the vacant areas.
The Malachite Group filed their opposition to the complaint on June 14,
Defense attorney Jazmine Greer said no inspections had been done to assess the repairs that have been completed.
Plaintiff’s attorney Brian Ballenger requested tenant’s rent be escrowed to pay for the repairs. He said it is not the city’s intention to close the businesses, just abate the nuisances.
Reger declared the city had failed to meet its burden and denied its request for a temporary restraining order. He told the city to inspect the property by June 18 to determine of the buildings and to see if any of the repairs have been made.
A hearing was held Monday on the city’s motion for a preliminary injunction.
That hearing will continue Aug. 23.
There are currently 15 tenants at the site, including Little Wonders Child Care Center, Dr. Michael J. Crawford Optometrist, Mane Event Styling Salon, Life is a Holiday, School Matters LLC, Lee Nails, Deb’s Body Jewelry & More, Treasurers Delight, Timeless Collectibles (also known as Timeless Treasures), Northwood Flea Market (also known as Northwood Bargain City), Acceptance Auto Insurance, H&R Block, Everything for Pets, Sally Beauty, Super Dollar Tree and Meg’s Sweet Pickens.
They are listed as defendants as they may have an interest in this matter, documents state.
There are 20 empty storefronts, according to the complaint.
Northwood Commons, which is a limited liability corporation has its headquarter in Mineola, New York.