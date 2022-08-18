A Northwood couple has been indicted for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in a motel room.
Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were indicted Wednesday by a Wood County grand jury for two counts of endangering children, a third-degree felony.
Jason Sosnowicz was also indicted for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
They are accused of administering corporal punishment or other physical discipline, restraining a child in a cruel manner for prolonged period. The discipline or restraint was excessive under the circumstances and could cause serious harm, according to the indictment.
There were incidents on or about July 4-22 and on or about July 22, according to the indictment.
They were arrested July 29 after Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon Road on a welfare check request.
There they found a 12-year-old boy tied with his wrists and ankles behind his back, said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
Jason Sosnowicz, who also was in the room, is the boy’s stepfather, he said.
Tabetha Sosnowicz returned shortly after.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Perrysburg Municipal Court, they were doing this because the boy was getting into candy and stealing it, Dobson said.