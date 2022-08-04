A Northwood couple is in jail for allegedly leaving their son hog-tied in their motel room.
Jason Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, a third-degree felony.
Northwood police responded to the Baymont Inn in the 2000 block of Oregon Road on a welfare check request.
There they found a 12-year-old boy tied with his wrists and ankles behind his back, said Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
Jason Sosnowicz, who also was in the room, is the boy’s stepfather, he said.
Tabetha Sosnowicz returned shortly after.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Perrysburg Municipal Court, they were doing this because the boy was getting into candy and stealing it, Dobson said.
“We’ve seen a variety of things that adults have done to children that are criminal,” he said when asked if he has seen other cases like this.
Bond was set at $75,000 for him and $25,000 for her when they appeared via video July 29 in Perrysburg Municipal Court.
If bond is posted, they are to have no contact with each other, the alleged victim or with minor children.
The cases were bound over to Wood County Common Pleas Court.
A grand jury meets in two weeks and there is the potential the couple will be indicted, Dobson said.
The case remains under investigation.