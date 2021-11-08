The Northwestern Water and Sewer District is receiving $552,736 in financing to work on a Wales Road waterline.
The Ohio Water Development Authority awarded $1.7 million through low interest loans to Ohio communities to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure and make water quality improvements.
For the month of October, the authority funded the projects that will provide improvements and replace aging infrastructure. The projects received an interest rate ranging from 1.51% to 1.73%.
The following Ohio communities are receiving funding from OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program:
· Northwestern Water and Sewer District is receiving $552,736 at 1.51% for 20 years for the construction of 1,600 feet of waterline along Wales Road in Wood County to replace aging waterlines.
· The City of London in Madison County is receiving $827,888 at 1.73% for five years for the design of 20,000 feet of sanitary sewer, a new lift station, and upgrades to the Sharp Avenue lift station.
· The City of Rittman in Wayne County is receiving $375,049 at 1.70% for 30 years for the construction of 2,000 feet of waterline along Grant, Seneca, and South State streets to replace aging waterlines.
The State of Ohio created the OWDA to provide funding for construction of public water and wastewater infrastructure in Ohio. Since its creation in 1968, OWDA has pursued borrowing that assure the OWDA the lowest cost of funds in order to maintain low borrowing rates for the local governments of Ohio. These low borrowing rates allow local governments to construct necessary water and sewer improvements while minimizing the impact to user charges.
More information about OWDA’s financing programs is available at www.owda.org.