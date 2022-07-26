Heat Wave Northwest

Brian Gadzuk, 56, clears out the trunk of his Jeep to make space for a new air conditioning unit in the parking lot of McLendon Hardware in Renton, Wash., on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon. (Kori Suzuki/The Seattle Times via AP)

 Kori Suzuki

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The temperatures in Portland, Oregon, could top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) on Tuesday, making it likely the hottest day of a week-long heat wave for the Pacific Northwest region that rarely sees such scorching weather.

Forecasters issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Oregon and Washington state. Temperatures could hit the 90s (32 C) in Seattle and 110 F (43.3 Celsius) in eastern parts of Oregon and Washington.

