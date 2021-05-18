On Wednesday, cyclists across Ohio will again take to the road, joining globally in the 2021 Ride of Silence, a silent procession to honor and celebrate the lives of family and friends injured or killed while cycling on public roadways.
Like last year, due to the impacts of coronavirus, this year’s event will be a virtual/remote event.
The program will be live-streamed at 6:45 p.m. to remember those injured or killed while cycling on public roadways. Participants are asked to ride alone or with family on a route of their choosing, with a start time of 7 p.m. Riders are encouraged to take photos and use the hashtag #RideofSilence2021 when posting on social media. Posting to the Ride of Silence Facebook page is also encouraged.
Bowling Green, Findlay and Toledo will join together during the livestream to remember Dave Larabee, Dr. Stephen Snedden and Dr. Robert Brundage. Riders will also remember and honor Robert Rausch, John Flaminio, James Turner, Lukas Mason, Larry Sattler, Mary Looser, Imranur Rahman, Kenny Bender, Shannon Mills, Eric Ramlow, Shannon Mills, Tom Santoro, Imranur Rahman, Kenny Bender, Ronald Chamberlain, Lewon Talley and Dr. Mark Wladecki, Douglas Kania, Sierah Joughin, Matthew Billings, James Lambert, Emilee Gagnon, Harvey Bell III, Andy Gast, Adam Little, Jimmy Hughey, Jeff Roth and others prior to the start of the virtual Ride of Silence.
Ohio had 20 cycling related fatalities in 2020.
This year marks the 12th event held in Toledo, fifth in Bowling Green and third in Findlay. Those who are unable to participate on Wednesday, the livestream will be recorded and with rides being solo or small group, ride anytime during May.
More details on the annual Ride of Silence can be found at https://wearetraffic.org/Ride-of-Silence or www.rideofsilence.org.
