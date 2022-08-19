Pledge of Allegiance-North Dakota

Nyamal Dei, a school board member in Fargo, N.D., is greeted by Vietnam veteran David Halcrow following a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, to reconsider a decision by the previous board to eliminate reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. Halcrow apologized to Dei for a barrage of hate emails and voicemails she received following last week’s decision to ax the pledge. Dei, the lone Black member on the board, was the only person to vote Thursday against reinstating the pledge. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

 Dave Kolpack

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota's most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country.

Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted last week to cancel a previous board edict that was approved a couple of months before the election. The new board agreed with member Seth Holden, who said the pledge did not align with the district's diversity and inclusion code in part because the phrase "under God" does not include all faiths.

