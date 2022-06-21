A North Baltimore man wanted on a warrant in Wood County was arrested Monday in Findlay after barricading himself in a business.
Damien Talbot, 34, was arrested around 9:15 p.m., nearly five hours after law enforcement arrived at S&S Landscaping. Gas was deployed into the business and he surrendered.
He was wanted on a warrant for a community control violation after being indicted for domestic violence by a Wood County grand jury in April 2021.
According to a news release from the Findlay Police Department, officers received information from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office at 4:17 p.m. of a possibly armed subject at S&S Landscaping.
Scanner traffic indicated Talbot may have had a gun at a residence on Poe Road in North Baltimore, and the village police department asked the Wood County Sheriff’s Office for backup.
The Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team and the Hancock County Emergency Response Team responded to the landscaping business and began negotiations with Talbot.
Findlay police report Talbot was taken into custody and turned over to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. He may face additional charges, pending the outcome of the investigation.
The domestic violence charge he faces in Wood County occurred in February 2021. He has two previous domestic violence convictions, both in Hancock County, in 2014 and 2016.
He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of fourth-degree felony domestic violence in August and was sentenced to three years of community control. He was released from jail on Nov. 19.
A petition to revoke his community control was filed in February after he admitted to using methamphetamine and Vicodin. He was arrested Feb. 9 and taken to jail. He posted a $5,000 on Feb. 14 and his community control was continued.
A second petition to revoke his community control was filed after he didn’t show for an office appointment with adult probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
He remains in jail; no bond has been set.