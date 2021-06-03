NORTH BALTIMORE – The village is asking residents to support an increase in the income tax they pay.
The extra funds would be used to increase services.
Village council members led a public forum Tuesday to explain how the proposed additional tax funds would be used.
Finance Officer Tony Swartz said the 0.5% increase would collect about $550,000 annually. It would be added to the 1% income tax residents have been paying since January 1982.
If approved by voters Nov. 2, it would go into effect Jan. 1.
The extra funds would help pay for the additional officers needed in the police department, to pay for benefits for the full-time EMS personnel that have been hired, and increase funding for street repairs.
“That seems to be one of the biggest concerns that we hear from citizens, to get the streets fixed,” Swartz said.
The streets budget currently is at $80,000, he said.
“This half percent is absolutely earmarked,” said Councilman Aaron Patterson. “It has specific purposes.”
Swartz provided a breakdown of where the proposed additional income would go.
• The police department would get $225,000
• Emergency medical services would get $70,000
• Parks and cemeteries would get $35,000
• Streets would get $170,000
• Capital outlay would get $50,000
The increase for the police department would allow for the addition of two full-time officers as well as additional hours for part-time officers. This will allow two officers to be on duty for all shifts, a necessity due to the increased volume of calls and required administrative duties, Swartz said.
“The safety of our officers is paramount,” he said.
“We need to make sure our public safety employees are protected so that they can protect us,” Patterson said.
Councilman Mile Soltis said his concern is keeping the people they have.
“One of the things you don’t want is a revolving door of staff,” he said. “What we want is people to say this is my home and I want to stay here because that’s how you develop a really conducive police unit.”
EMS has been averaging more than 700 runs a year, and the department has been doing that with a lot of part-time people. That is no longer feasible, Swartz said, as the part-time pool of EMTs has all but disappeared.
The department has hired three full-time EMTs to continue 24/7 coverage and the money earmarked to cover the benefits of those full-time employees.
“People need the benefits, they want the full time,” Patterson said.
The village’s EMS service “is second to none” since it went full time, he said, and added the average response time is seven minutes.
Capital outlay would be used to replace such equipment as snowplow trucks, ambulance or fire trucks, Swartz said.
The additional $50,000 for capital outlays doesn’t sound like much, “but every little big helps,” he said.
The cost of a new plow truck is $150,000; a new ambulance chassis is $150,000, fully equipped it is $450,000.
Patterson said the current 1% income tax goes into the village’s general fund but this increase won’t get lost in that fund.
“This $550,000 that is anticipated is earmarked for specific purposes, at that’s where it’s going to go” he said.
“We’ve done pretty well extending it some 39 years,” Swartz said about the current 1% tax.
Patterson pointed out there are a lot of waterline projects scheduled in the next five years, with little money available to pay for the necessary road repairs that follow.
Before there was only $80,000 set aside for streets, generated from a street levy; with the increase funding, there will be $250,000 available annually.
Patterson estimated it could cost $1.2 million to mill and pave North Main Street from Walnut Street to Quarry Road.
“That’s one of our next projects,” he said, which will come after the waterline is replaced.
The estimate to reconstruct East Broadway from Tarr Street to Rudolph Road is $1.2 million.
Swartz also said that while the village’s water rates are a little high, that is due to the cost of the sewer separation and waterline replacement. Money collected through the water bills can only be spent on water issues.
“What we want to do as a council is plan for future improvements … and make sure when we do these infrastructure improvements, the citizens of North Baltimore aren’t just driving around on trench-paved roads like they had to after the sewer separation project,” Patterson said.
The additional funds for parks and cemeteries will be used for upkeep and improvements and could include cemetery paving, grave repairs, and additional playground equipment.
“We want to have nothing but the best for the citizens of this community, but it costs a lot of money,” Patterson said. “If there wasn’t a need for it, we wouldn’t be here asking our citizens for it.”
Another public forum will be held July 6.