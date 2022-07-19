Nominations for the 2022 Spirit of Wood County Awards are being accepted through Aug. 15.

Commissioners Doris Herringshaw, Craig LaHote and Ted Bowlus encourage residents of Wood County to nominate current or former residents for one of seven awards that will be presented at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 during a ceremony in the Alvin L. Perkins Atrium at the Wood County Courthouse Complex.

