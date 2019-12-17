"Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally set for Wooster Green - Sentinel-Tribune: News

"Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally set for Wooster Green

Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:19 pm

A "Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally will be held this afternoon at 5:30 at Wooster Green in downtown Bowling Green.

MoveOn.org is organizing rallies across the country on the night before the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to take a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Posted in , on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:19 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

