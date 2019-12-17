Posted: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:19 pm
"Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally set for Wooster Green
A "Nobody is Above the Law" impeachment rally will be held this afternoon at 5:30 at Wooster Green in downtown Bowling Green.
MoveOn.org is organizing rallies across the country on the night before the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to take a vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Posted in
News,
Local News
on
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 2:19 pm.
| Tags:
Impeachment In The United States,
Above The Law,
Wooster,
Government,
Efforts To Impeach Donald Trump,
President,
Donald Trump,
U.s. House Of Representatives