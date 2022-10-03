Germany Nobel Prize Medicine

This photo provide by the Max-Planck-Gesellschaft shows Swedish scientist Svante Paabo in Leipzig, Germany, April 27, 2010. On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Paabo for his discoveries on human evolution.

 Frank Vinken for Max-Planck-Gesellschaft via AP

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish scientist Svante Paabo won the Nobel Prize in medicine Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award's panel said.

Paabo spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins — the Neanderthals and Denisovans.

