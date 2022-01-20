Finn Bloom, 7, left, throws artificial snow at his brother Corin, 4, while inside a bubble during Bowling Green State University’s Winter Wonderland event on Saturday. The Bowen-Thompson Quadrangle, in front of University Hall, was transformed into a Winter Wonderland full of free family-oriented events and activities. The scene was set with an Outdoor Iceless Ice Rink, Polar Express Trackless Train Rides, warm and cozy Fire Tables, and twinkly lights. Activities also included a Build-a-Bear Workshop, a Gingerbread Bounce House, a Polar Bear Slide, and Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides.

