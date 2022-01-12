The judge who sentenced a drunk driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in 2020 said he has never seen so many impact letters from friends, family and co-workers.
Darek Jones appeared Tuesday is the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
Jones killed Larry J. Sattler, 54, on Oil Center Road in August 2020.
“No sentence is going to bring back Mr. Sattler or assuage the pain of the Sattler family,” Reger said.
He read from one letter that stated, “I want to have faith in the system and the idealistic hope that punishment, whether it be jail or a prison term … are all tool for rehabilitation.”
Jones, 32, of Jerry City, was sentenced to 54 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. His driver’s license is suspended for life.
Sattler’s sister, Marianne Pirolli, read a statement prior to sentencing.
She said she believes Jones did not set out to harm or kill anyone, but the choices he made that day cost her brother his life.
He decided to drink and get behind the wheel with devastating results, Pirolli said.
“He killed another human being and unfortunately nothing in the world can change that outcome,” Pirolli said.
She said her brother’s life was full of friends and family. He worked at St. Aloysius School for more than 20 years and the kids there adored him, she said.
“He touched so many lives, and when it was cut short, it affected an entire community,” Pirolli said.
“I want him to get some help, but more importantly I want peace of mind that he will never hurt anyone again,” she said of Jones.
Pirolli asked for an appropriate sentence, including jail time.
“I hope Mr. Jones has time to sit and thinks about his actions and how he can find a way to become a better person,” she said.
In November, Jones entered a no-contest plea to the amended charge of aggravated vehicle homicide, a third-degree felony, and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilty but an admission to the truth of the facts in the indictment.
“Darek is deeply affected … and is sorry for his actions,” said defense attorney Peter Halleck.
“I’m truly sorry about this accident,” Jones said. “Words just can’t put in place how terrible I feel.”
Reger asked if Jones wanted to say more to explain and Jones declined.
“It’s difficult for everyone,” Reger said.
“Yes, your honor, it’s very difficult,” Jones said.
Having a blood alcohol content twice the legal limit made Jones a reckless danger to others, Reger said.
“This may be your first offense, but it was Mr. Sattler’s last chance at life,” he said.
Jones was indicted in April for aggravated vehicular homicide, a second-degree felony, and two counts operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them, both first-degree misdemeanors. The second OVI charge was dismissed at sentencing.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Bloomdale EMS were called to Oil Center Road the evening of Aug. 7, 2020, for a man lying in the road and not breathing.
Jones had parked his 2009 Ford SUV in the roadway and was leaning against the vehicle. Officers noted he was chewing on a large amount of gum and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Testing showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.162.
Jones told police he was traveling westbound on Oil Center Road near the intersection of Cloverdale Road when his vehicle lifted. He said he was unsure what he struck.