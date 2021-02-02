Wood County Safe Communities announced on Tuesday that there have been zero fatal crashes in 2021, as well as zero this same time in 2020.
This month is “No Phone February.”
“This February, we encourage you to break old driving habits and create new habits for the good. Especially during a time where technology has greatly advanced, when we’re on the road driving, our phones and devices emit so many distractions,” the news release stated. “It’s important that when we drive, all our attention and focus is on the road and not distracted by notifications on devices. One glance at your phone puts your life and the lives of others on the road in danger.”
Safe Communities is using the Text Less, Live More program through SADD, Students Against Destructive Decisions. A student-led program in the schools, part of the program is the Get Living initiative. Each month, persons are challenged with a new idea to distance yourself from your devices to lower the risks of distracted driving.
This month’s initiative focuses on empowering drivers to put their phones away in a spot, such as glove compartment or back seat, that is not accessible in the car to prevent distractions. Every year, there are thousands of cases of injuries and accidents caused by a distracted driver.
“It is important to realize that our actions on the road are not only affecting us, but others who are on the road as well,” the release stated.
Keep a checklist in the car of everything that should be done before putting the car in drive. This includes buckling up, double checking directions, setting up tunes and putting the phone away.
For more information visit www.textlesslivemore.org.
Safe Communities has also provided a recap of fatal crashes in Wood County for calendar year 2020.
There were a total of 15 crashes with 16 persons killed, 10 of which were Wood County residents.
Most crashes happened between 6-7 p.m., followed by 6-7 a.m. and 8-10 p.m. Most crashes happened on Friday, followed by Tuesday and Saturday.
The following are the contributing factors of the crashes:
Unbelted – 20%
Youth Related – 33%
Mature Drivers – 33%
Alcohol Related 26% *
Pedestrian Related – 20%
Failure to Yield – 20%
Motorcycle Related – 13%
Drug Related – 13%
*Preliminary data. Detailed information about certain fatalities is unavailable or still being processed.