The Wood County Jail has 11 inmates and seven deputies who have positive coronavirus cases or who are in isolation.
Since the pandemic started a year ago, there have been one to three inmate cases at the jail at any one time, but that has increased to 11 recently, said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.
“I don’t want to give the impression there’s an outbreak at the jail, because there’s not,” Wasylyshyn said on Thursday, adding that the total number of cases has always been less than 10% of the population.
“We’ve had one, two or three, but right now we have 11,” Wasylyshyn said. “We just have more right now than we’ve had in the last year.”
Most of the quarantines and isolations will expire March 4, he said.
It’s difficult to social distance and adhere to other guidelines to avoid COVID-19 at the jail, Wasylyshyn said.
“We have deputies that make rounds and go in and out,” he said. “We don’t have deputies for one housing unit.
“It’s not like a nursing home where we can just lock everyone down — all the residents are going to stay here and no one’s allowed to visit them. Unfortunately, the jail’s a whole different animal.”
There are challenges with the inmates, too.
“A lot of the inmates don’t want to wear masks,” Wasylyshyn said.
Most of the inmates who have court cases appear via video, but the judge decides that, he said.
There are between 125 and 135 inmates at the jail. The sheriff’s office has 135 employees.
They have been working with the health department to get personal protective equipment for deputies who work in the jail and more test kits.
Wasylyshyn said he wishes law enforcement was in the 1B category for vaccinations.
“It’s very, very frustrating that we have not been afforded the vaccine,” he said. “That’s the governor’s choice that we haven’t made the cut and it’s very unfortunate.”
Deputies are on a list through the health department that gives them vaccinations from appointment no-shows, Wasylyshyn said.
There have been approximately 12 deputies who have been vaccinated.
The sheriff said he is at the bottom of the list, but will get the vaccine when he can.
Wasylyshyn also said that he has had coronavirus.
After talking with a friend who had an antibody test, the sheriff said he got one, and was told that he had had the virus sometime in 2020.
“They said, yep, you have the antibodies, so at some point you had COVID,” Wasylyshyn said. “But I don’t know when because I did not have any symptoms.”