After three decades of serving the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, Mary Bodey will be retiring as court administrator at the end of this month.
Bodey said that her philosophy for success is “all about listening to others and having the ability to problem-solve.”
Bodey worked with seven judges and two magistrates.
“The cases, the budgets — those things all come and go. In the end, the most meaningful part of my work has been the relationships I have formed,” Bodey said.
Bodey said she knew that she wanted to work in the legal field at an early age.
“I wasn’t quite 18 when I started working part-time” for Kurfess and Pollex law offices in 1976, Bodey said. “I was going to school at the time, and I knew that I really enjoyed legal studies and accounting.”
In 1991, Bodey was asked to serve as the civil case manager for Wood County Common Pleas Judge Charles Kurfess. Eight years later, Bodey was selected to lead the common pleas court as the first court administrator in Wood County.
Judge Matthew Reger recalled working with Bodey on separate occasions.
“I served alongside Mary at the start of my career when I worked for Judge Kurfess,” said Reger, who was employed as a staff attorney from 1993-96 and became a judge in 2017.
“It has been my great honor to work with Mary over so many years. She is an excellent example of hard work and dedication to detail.” he said. “Mary will be greatly missed. She is leaving the court a much better place than when she started 30 years ago.”
Besides overseeing the non-judicial functions of the court, including the administrative office and the jury commission, Bodey’s responsibilities have included court-wide human resource management, implementation of administrative policies, budget management and strategic planning.
“Court administrators essentially ensure the business of the court runs smoothly so that the judges can do the work they have been elected to do,” said Bodey’s successor, Brandy Hartman.
“Mary has always been committed, organized, and dedicated to the needs of the court, as well as using technology to manage the courts’ business,” said former colleague Jeanne Zajac, retired employee of Wood County Clerk of Court’s Office.
“Someone once said to me, ‘No matter how hard you work, someone is always working harder’ and that (describes) Mary.”
During Bodey’s tenure, she was integral in:
• Researching and implementing a robust and reliable jury system. Bodey observed immense growth in the need for jurors throughout her career. While her office had previously reached out to an average of 250 potential jurors per month, Bodey saw that number increase to 1,000 potential jurors per month, over time. Her execution of the use of software provided by Jury Services Incorporated delivered a reliable yet time-saving approach to jury management.
• Representing Wood County alongside state leaders as a member of the board of trustees for the Ohio Jury Management Association. Bodey assisted Judge Reeve Kelsey with his role in writing the Jury Modernization Act of 2012. While Bodey served as a trustee for OJMA, the Association was selected as the recipient of the National Center for State Courts’ 2016 G. Thomas Munsterman Award for Jury Innovation.
• Writing a grant in collaboration with Hancock County to spearhead the court’s dispute resolution and mediation program. In 2003, the program began as a pilot for the Ohio Supreme Court. Bodey’s institution of this program has afforded Wood County community members a means to achieve conflict resolution in an expedited manner, while reducing their cost.
“Mary was my go-to person. She was very knowledgeable about court functions and I could always depend on an accurate response,” said retired Wood County Chief Adult Probation Officer, Joni Bretz.
“Mary has built such great relations in both the private and public sectors,” said Judge Molly Mack. “She always knows who to contact to get things done.
“Mary always presented the judges with options and possible resolutions when administrative issues arose. Mary just took care of us. She will be missed.”
Judge David Woessner said he has enjoyed working with Bodey in many capacities over the years.
“Mary’s ability to reach out and work with our juvenile and probate courts has been truly appreciated. She will be missed,” he said.
Hartman, who most recently served as director of office operations at the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, began her new role as court administrator and has been working alongside Bodey since November.
“Mary’s work ethic, strategic thinking, knowledge, and dedication will be greatly missed,” Hartman said. “Mary has set the bar high. As a public servant for 30 years, she will leave a legacy within this office as well as on the court and citizens of Wood County.”