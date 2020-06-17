Wood County has 198 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This has been the same since May 28, with no increase. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
In Wood County, there are 329 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable. This is up from 328 on Tuesday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from June 4. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 129 men and 200 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Statewide, there are 39,303 confirmed cases and 2,377 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.