Both drivers walked away uninjured after their vehicles crashed Friday northwest of Bowling Green.
Cory Griggs, BG, was eastbound on Bishop Road at the Ohio 64 intersection.
Casey Witt, BG, was northbound on Route 64 approaching that intersection. Griggs came to a complete stop then entered the intersection and struck Witt’s 2018 Chevy Equinox, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office report.
The impact from the crash spun Griggs’ 2013 Dodge Journey. It came to rest in the cornfield on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Witt struck the guardrail then came to a rest on the northeast corner of the intersection.
Griggs was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Neither driver was injured and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
That intersection has had its share of accidents in the last decade, one fatal.
Two people were injured in a crash at the intersection in April 2018; two people were seriously injured there in September 2012; two people were hospitalized after a February 2017 crash; a rollover crash occurred in May of this year that sent two to the hospital; a Bowling Green man died after crashing at the intersection in July 2009; another driver was hospitalized in December 2019; and one driver injured in a two-car crash in February 2017.