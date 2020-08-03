After striking a parked car, a Bowling Green woman’s SUV tipped over and landed on its side.
The Bowling Green Police Division was called to the scene, on North Prospect Street near Leroy Avenue, Sunday at 6:54 p.m.
Samantha Scott, BG, was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan southbound on North Prospect when she hit a parked Ford Fusion owned by Christine Dawson, Livonia, Michigan.
The impact caused the Ford to slide forward approximately 27 yards and strike a no-parking sign at the North Prospect/Leroy intersection.
After striking the Ford, Scott’s Volkswagen tipped over and landed on its side.
Scott was wearing a seatbelt and her vehicle’s airbags did deploy. She was not injured in the crash.
She was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.