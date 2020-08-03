Car Wreck

A police officer with the Bowling Green Police Division looks on as a SUV sits on its side along North Prospect Street just north of Leroy Avenue Sunday evening. No injuries were reported at the scene.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

After striking a parked car, a Bowling Green woman’s SUV tipped over and landed on its side.

The Bowling Green Police Division was called to the scene, on North Prospect Street near Leroy Avenue, Sunday at 6:54 p.m.

Samantha Scott, BG, was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan southbound on North Prospect when she hit a parked Ford Fusion owned by Christine Dawson, Livonia, Michigan.

The impact caused the Ford to slide forward approximately 27 yards and strike a no-parking sign at the North Prospect/Leroy intersection.

After striking the Ford, Scott’s Volkswagen tipped over and landed on its side.

Scott was wearing a seatbelt and her vehicle’s airbags did deploy. She was not injured in the crash.

She was cited for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

