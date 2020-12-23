A free coronavirus pop-up testing site available in Bowling Green on Wednesday between noon and 4 p.m. The testing site will be located at Wood County Fairgrounds, 900 W Poe Road.
Anyone can get a no-cost COVID-19 test at this event, which is a partnership between Wood County Health Department, City of Bowling Green, the Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health.
No appointment is needed; anyone can arrive on the scheduled day. A health care provider’s referral is not needed. Quantities may be limited.
For more information about COVID-19 testing, go to https://sites.google.com/view/wchdohio-coronavirus and https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/testing-ch-centers/?fbclid=IwAR1DIJDbRGH1j1vJ-_PZy_W_KRVnMQutjQyuZRgcBD6ff7vD4rSFTT_BQPc.