There have been 331 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is unchanged from Thursday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 66 hospitalizations. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 13- men and 201 women.
There have been 51 deaths.
Wood County has 201 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents and staff, according to a Wednesday health department update. This number is usually updated on Wednesdays.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
Statewide, there are 40,549 confirmed cases and 2,430 confirmed deaths. The median age is 48.