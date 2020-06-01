No arrests were made during Bowling Green’s protest Sunday and two marches.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said there were extra officers called in in case anything occurred, but he reported no arrests, no damage and no looting.
There was an issue at the Four Corners right before the protest was supposed to begin, he said, between a protester and a vehicle but officers got everyone onto the sidewalk and both parties left.
An estimated 400-500 people protesting the recent death of George Floyd in Minnesota demonstrated at the Wood County Courthouse, the Four Corners and Wooster Green.
As one group dispersed after arriving back at the courthouse, another group did a second march south on Prospect Street, east on Wooster Street, south on Enterprise Street, west on Clough Street, south on Prospect, west on Lehman Avenue, north on Main Street and east on Court Street back to the courthouse.
Mancuso estimated 50 people took part in that march.