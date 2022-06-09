ROSSFORD — Council met as a committee of the whole to discuss the former Indian Hills and Eagle Point school sites on Monday.
“It does show that there are no archaeological resources in those 13 acres,” Bill Burkett, project consultant with Klumm Brothers, said of the recently finished systematic shovel survey of the 13 acres under investigation as a Native American burial ground at the former Indian Hills school site.
In April 2021 the city contacted the State Historic Preservation Office to determine the proper way forward in dealing with 13 acres, of the 38 total acres, which was designated as historically significant under the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act. They were told to follow the 106 Process.
A geophysical survey of the site with magnetometers followed in July 2021 that finished in October.
The northeastern end of the site was known to contain the reason the site originally was put into historic preservation.
“It’s an extremely important site, with a protected village, that dates back into the early 1600s, at least for European settlers coming to the area, and recognizing that, they’ve identified outside this village: burial sites, special purpose camps and agricultural fields. Due to the potential for the additional recovery of additional items it was thought the entire 38 acres would be part of what designates the site historic,” Burkett said.
The Indian Hills school sits on 13 acres at the other end of that property. The shovel survey took place in April and this is the first meeting during which the results of that survey were revealed.
The next step in the process would be to submit a report to SHPO indicating that there is no archaeological significance to that section of land. Klumm Brothers is advising that the city then ask SHPO to ask for the removal of restrictions on those 13 acres.
“In other words, you can demolish the school. You can repurpose the school. You can change your parcel boundaries. You can change your ownership boundaries. None of the ownership or parcel boundaries are tied to the historic designation,” Burkett said.
The schools gave the property to the city.
Burkett urged caution in planning for future uses of the land. He expects an answer from SHPO in the next few months.
The next step is to follow a similar process with another 8 acres of the 38 acres property.
It would also not be the end of restrictions to usage for the property. There are other restrictions that may apply under storm management, floodway status and because there is a capped landfill associated with the property.
The Native American tribes associated with the property also have input into future use.
“We’ve been told that this site is as archaeologically significant as the Serpent Mounds and the Newark (Earthworks) site. It is kind of the trifecta of Native American establishments in Ohio,” Burkett said. “But no one knows that this site exists.”
Council President Carolyn Eckel asked if they would like a plaque for the land. The suggestion has also been made to designate the land as a park, possibly similar to Serpent Mound National Historic Landmark.
“Their standard response is to leave it alone,” Burkett said.
There is evidence of past unauthorized excavations and Heidelberg University and the University of Toledo are attempting to find out what has been removed and to locate those items.
“The standard tribal of ‘don’t disturb it,’ is obviously something we want to try to respect now, but that’s, from the 1600s to today, that’s a very small part of the total historical perspective,” Burkett said.
From previous interviews with Todd Audet, Rossford Economic Development Director, efforts are in place to respect those probable tribal wishes.
Eckel asked that when the research on the property is complete a master map be created clarifying all the possible restriction areas.
The city is also making an application for brownfield funds to help cover the possible demolition of the Indian Hills school, similar to the grants the city already received for Eagle Point.
City Administrator Allyson Murray confirmed that demolition of Eagle Point is expected to be complete by the end of summer. The next council meeting will include a discussion and possible award of the bids received to do that project.
Eckel asked that the sandstone carvings and bird statuette on the roof be salvaged for city historical purposes, as several requests from residents have been made to do that.
The committee also discussed possible future uses for the land, including: housing, green space, a dog park and an outdoor swimming pool.
Mayor Neil MacKinnon III suggested that there is already the infrastructure for a pool and a dog park and he would have a site plan prepared.
In the brief discussion about housing, Eckel brought up the topography and said “It’s not as many lots as you would think it would be.”
She also suggested that residents with yards that abut the property could be offered the opportunity to purchase small pieces of land to extend their yards.
No actions can take place during a committee of the whole, but there was universal interest in the public use options that may be available for the land.
Councilmen Larry Oberdorf Sr. and Greg Marquette were absent and excused from the meeting.