FILE - In this March 15, 2020, photograph, the company logo stands outside a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide, Thursday, April 2, to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The vehicles have air bags with volatile ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.