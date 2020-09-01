The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).