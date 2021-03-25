The next session in the NIOT BG Community Conversation Series will focus on "The Rise of Extremism."
Join us in conversation with Det. Louis Espinosa, from the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.
This virtual session will be held on Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. Visit www.bgsu.edu/notinourtown for joining links
Learn more about the rise of extremism and domestic terrorist organizations in the United States and in this region of the country. Learn more about active groups within local communities, as well as tips on how to help support the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force work and keep the community safe from potentially dangerous threats.
This session will not be recorded due to the sensitive nature of this content. Attendees can type questions in the chat box during the conversation.