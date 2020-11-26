Join Not In Our Town Bowling Green in participating in United Against Hate Week 2020.
During the week of Nov. 30, NIOT will be running a social media campaign to share different ways to promote working together to fight hate in daily lives.
Community members are encouraged to join and share how they work against hate.
For more details visit: https://bit.ly/3fCr9pk #UAHBG #NIOTBG
On Monday, share a video, picture, or post on social media expressing why you are united against hate within your community.
On Tuesday, commit toward uniting against hate within the community, by showing support to different issues, incidents, organizations, or causes geared towards championing hate. Consider pledging a financial commitment, signing a petition or posting a sign/poster.
On Wednesday, share a list of the top three favorite movies, books or podcasts on social media platforms that are centered on championing hate. Hold a conversation with family, friends, and/or social media followers discussing the messages, themes, and ideas presented in the movies, books or podcasts.
For Thursday, share an image of you involved in your community or share a piece of work (artwork, lyrics, quotes) that represents unity on your social media platform and explain why this specific piece represents unity to you.
On Friday, stay committed to uniting against hate. To do so, consider doing some of the following:
• Share a plan to stay committed to championing hate within the community or everyday life. This can include speaking up and out injustice, calling out bias behavior, normalizing frequent discussions centered on championing hate with family and friends.
• Get involved or support community initiatives, groups, and organizations geared towards championing hate. Here’s some initiatives, groups, and organizations to support in the BG community: Not In Our Town - Welcome BG - BRAVE.
• Get educated on different issues and resources that can help you understand and contribute toward issues within the community and beyond. Topics include: Implicit and explicit biases, microaggressions, privilege, allyship and bystander intervention.
When sharing on social media:
1. Tag
• Facebook: Not In Our Town Bowling Green (@notinourtownbg)
• Instagram: The Division of Diversity and Belonging (@bgsudiversity)
2. Use Hashtags
•#UnitedAgainstHateWeek2020 #UAHW2020 #UnitedAgainstHateBG #UAHBG #NotInOurTown #NIOT #NotInOurTownBG #NIOTBG
The City of BG Human Relations Commission is holding Community Reads: “So You Want To Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo. This is an opportunity to engage in compelling literature that invites empathetic learning and meaningful, constructive dialogue about racism and how to deal with racial injustices and biases.
The book discussion will occur Dec. 7 and Jan. 11, with one section of the book discussed at each session. The sessions are one hour long and are at 7-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., or 7-8 p.m. Registration is required at https://www.bgohio.org/community-reads/ or by calling the Wood County District Public Library at 419 352-5050.
The books can be obtained at the library.
The Perrysburg Coalition for Inclusion and Social Justice is having a five-part discussion series on Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.” Winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction, the text chronicles the history of racist ideas in America.
PCISJ will split this into five separate virtual book group discussions, starting in January and lasting through May. When registering for (free) tickets, sign up for each month’s discussion separately to be included in the final count. Find the registration link at www.pcisj.org. Each discussion will feature a brief presentation on the historical context by an expert, followed by a moderated discussion about the text and its implications for our own time. Sessions run from 7-8:30 p.m.
This multi-part book discussion will provide a historical foundation for understanding the long history of inequality in America, so that we can work together to create a more equitable community.
Part I: Jan. 14 - Cotton Mather (Scott C. Martin, PhD, professor of history at Bowling Green State University)
Part II: Feb. 11 - Thomas Jefferson (Bill Barker, independent historian)
Part III: March 11 - William Lloyd Garrison (Shirley Green, PhD, adjunct professor of history at the University of Toledo)
Part IV: April 8 - W.E.B. DuBois (James Bennett, PhD, associate professor of religious studies at Santa Clara University, CA)
Part V: May 13 - Angela Davis (Nicole Jackson, PhD, associate professor of history at BGSU)
This series has been approved for professional development credit for K-12 teachers at Maumee City Schools, Perrysburg Public Schools, and the Toledo School for the Arts. To receive this credit, email tpcisj@gmail.com with name, email address, and school.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown location.
Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairpersons, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) or Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).