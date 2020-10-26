The Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak house, Bowling Green’s only hibachi grill, is once again offering inside dining, sharing its own authentic Japanese cuisine and fun atmosphere.
Closed for a period due to coronavirus restrictions, owner Darren Lin said that they are very glad to welcome people back inside. They had been offering carryout only.
Located a 1080 S. Main St. next to Family Farm and Home Store, customers can indulge in many tasty choices, starting with Tokyo-style Sushi and Hibachi cooking. Seating has been arranged to allow social distancing.
For those who do not know, hibachi is a grilling technique that originated in Japan and has evolved over the years. The first modern hibachi restaurant was introduced in Japan in 1945, combining entertainment with the freshly made food. It came to the United States about 20 years later and has increased in popularity ever since.
The process starts at one of the hibachi grills, where a skilled chef prepares food. The diners can be sure that they will be entertained with juggling condiments and the popular flaming volcanoes of onion rings. Plus, really good food.
Lin, who trained with noted Japanese chefs in New York City before coming to Ohio, said he can provide customers with a full review of genuine Japanese cuisine, pointing out the differences between that and Chinese-style food. Ninja has a full time sushi chef but Lin can also step in to twirl those knives around and charm the guests while serving delicious freshly-made delicacies.
The menu offers a very large array, including cooked and raw hand rolls, sushi and sashimi, a habachi combo dinner or dinner box. The complete menu can be found at http://www.ninjahibachibowlinggreen.com/
The décor and ambiance in Ninja is welcoming, with a large fountain at the entrance that adds the bright sound of flowing water. Flashes of imperial red, paper lanterns, will attract first time visitors, but it is the friendly family atmosphere that will keep them coming back. Never mind the really good food.
Lin suggests diners start their meals with an appetizers such as shrimp or chicken tempura in the Japanese style; Beef Negimaki, grilled thin-sliced beef wrapped with scallions; or Shumani, a steamed shrimp dumpling.
From the Sushi bar, appetizers range from Pepper Tuna Tataki, which is seared tuna with Red Pepper Ponzu sauce, or Ninja Spicy Tartar which is tuna. Their salmon appetizer is chopped and served in a special sauce.
Sushi and Sashimi entrees range from Nigiri sushi, Chirashi sushi and Unagi Don.
The selections for the hibachi main course can be combos of filet mignon, chicken, salmon, lobster, shrimp or scallops. The menu also offers selections that are vegan or gluten free.
Seating is plentiful. The Ninja has six grilling tables in two separate rooms and is ready to serve up specials for groups up to 40 people.
Lin came to the United State 16 years ago from China where he said he worked in his family’s construction company and managed the family brick factory. He said he and his wife came to this country “because there is freedom here.”
Lin said one other advantage of getting into the restaurant trade is the “you’re never hungry.”
His wife and children are still in Philadelphia until economic conditions and coronavirus concerns ease. He hopes to bring them to Bowling Green very soon as his business expands.