Pemberville Library Cemetery Walk 2021

Leroy Sholey reads by lantern light Saturday while portraying local Dunbridge resident Henry Youkin who died in 1921.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Leroy Sholey reads by lantern light while portraying Dunbridge resident Henry Youkin, who died in 1921. Sholey was volunteering for the Pemberville Public Library, which hosted a Historical Cemetery Walk at New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery in Dowling Saturday night. Volunteers were stationed throughout the cemetery, as visitors walked along a lantern-lit path and heard about the cemetery and the lives of five historical figures from the Dowling and Dunbridge areas.

