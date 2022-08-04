MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017.
Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”
He added that in 2015 there was a bomber aircraft at the airport, which reminded the band of its “7 Wishes” album cover. Night Ranger even reenacted the cover shoot after its performance.
When returning to a venue like the balloon festival, Gillis said Night Ranger will “try to change a few songs.” He added that the band holds “onto setlists from years back” to choose different songs or alter the order of songs to make each concert a unique experience.
Gillis said “Sister Christian,” which reached top 10 on the charts, and “(You Can Still) Rock in America” are some of his favorite songs to perform live because the audience enjoys singing along.
He added that “Breakout” from Night Ranger’s 12th studio album, “ATBPO,” which stands for “And The Band Played On,” has been added to the setlist “with great response.”
Night Ranger also performs songs by lead singer Jack Blades’ former band, “Damn Yankees,” on tour.
“We love to play them live,” Gillis said.
Night Ranger has been touring since 1983.
The hard rock, pop metal band formed in 1980 with the name Ranger, which was suggested by former member Alan Fitzgerald. Gillis said the original members all wrote suggestions on paper, put them in a hat and selected one. The band planned to use the name Ranger for its first album, but there was already a country band called Rangers. Gillis explained that the record company had to discard 10,000 record jackets that had Ranger printed on them before the release date. The band ultimately chose the name Night Ranger after the title of a song on its debut album.
Night Ranger finished its first album, “Dawn Patrol,” in 1982, followed by best-selling albums “Midnight Madness” (1983), “7 Wishes” (1985), “Big Life” (1987) and “Man In Motion” (1988).
The San Francisco-based band split in 1989. Seven years later, the original lineup reunited. Over the next couple of decades, the band underwent various membership changes.
“New members and fresh blood is always a treat,” Gillis said.
In addition to Gillis, Night Ranger currently consists of Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Eric Levy (keyboards) and Keri Kelli (lead & rhythm guitars).
“Everyone gets along really well in the band,” Gillis said.
He said most of the band’s songs are written in house by Blades and Keagy.
“A lot of it deals with personal thoughts and things that went on in their lives,” Gillis said.
Blades wrote “Goodbye” on “7 Wishes,” which is about him not having the opportunity to say goodbye to his brother, who died from a drug overdose, Gillis said.
“It’s songs like that that kind of hit the heart,” he said.
Gillis said Night Ranger is “lucky enough to (have its music) expand to TV commercials, movies, video games and massive classic rock radio,” which has helped the band grow its audience.
The band has sold more than 17 billion albums worldwide.
Nearly 40 years after its first tour and a dozen albums, Gillis said the band is “lucky enough to still be touring all over the world.”
“I enjoy visiting all the different cities,” he added.
Night Ranger recently played in Sweden, opening up for Guns N’ Roses. This year, the band is also making stops across the U.S. and Tokyo, Japan.
“Thanks for being fans of Night Ranger and sticking with us through thick and thin,” Gillis said.
He said the band “would love for everyone to come and see us.”
Night Ranger will take the stage at the All Ohio Balloon Festival on Aug. 11 as a support act to headliner Bret Michaels.