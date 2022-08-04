Night Ranger

Night Ranger will take the stage at the All Ohio Balloon Festival on Aug. 11 as a support act to headliner Bret Michaels.

 supplied photo

MARYSVILLE — Third time’s the charm for Night Ranger at the 2022 All Ohio Balloon Festival, following appearances in 2015 and 2017.

Brad Gillis, guitarist of Night Ranger, said he recalls performing at the festival “because of all the crazy balloons I saw.”

