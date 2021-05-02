The Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities is sinking money into its pool.
The Nichols Therapy Pool will get new pool deck flooring, a new pool liner and a fresh coat of paint on its interior walls.
The estimated cost of the work is $440,500, with a 10% contingency added.
The county board approved the work at its April 19 meeting.
The pool opened 27 years ago and continues to be an asset for children and adults with developmental disabilities as well as members of the community, said Superintendent Brent Baer.
It has not undergone any interior updates beyond minor repairs since it opened, he added.
“I feel like we’ve done a great job maintaining the pool,” said Scott McKeown, health and safety coordinator.
While much of the mechanicals of the pool have been updated over the years, the interior of the pool hasn’t been touched, he said.
“It’s showing its age, not just from a safety perspective but in its performance,” McKeown said.
To be sure what is done meets the needs of the pool users, conversations were held with the agency’s occupational therapists, physical adaptive education teachers and housekeeping department.
The scariest part is the 27-year-old floor tile that is like an ice rink when it gets wet, McKeown said, and that will be replaced with something both slip resistant and rubberized so that it will absorb a fall.
Two unisex restrooms will be added directly across the hall from the pool, using underutilized school gym locker room and shower space. A storage area and laundry facilities also will be added in that unused area.
Also on the list of work is lighting replacement, floor depth gauge repairs and exterior door replacement.
“The pool is a great resource,” said board President Ed Metzger.
The project is part of the board’s 2021 Capital Plan and Poggemeyer Design Group, who did the original design work in the 1990s, was contracted to do the update.
The board will act on the project bids at its June meeting.
If bids come in low, upgrades that are possible include taking the rubberized floor and add that onto the pool’s removeable floor, acoustic improvements and wall graphics to enhance the space, McKeown said.