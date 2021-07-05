Nexus Engineering Group LLC recently announced plans to expand both its downtown Cleveland headquarters and engineering operations in Maumee, cementing the engineering group’s commitment to better serve clients in the region and engage with Ohio’s diverse talent pool.
Nexus will add 65 new jobs across Ohio over the next three years, split evenly between its operations in Maumee and Cleveland.
“The opportunity to invest further in Ohio and add to an already outstanding bench of engineering and project management talent is thrilling,” says Jeff Herzog, co-founder and president of Nexus Engineering Group. “Our team is our most important asset. They are the foundation of what we do, partnering with our clients to help solve business challenges and achieve company goals.”
Nexus was founded in 2005. The Nexus approach starts with a deep understanding of the client’s business and a commitment to collaboration. This leads to a more effective engineering and design process and ultimately better project outcomes, a winning formula that has resulted in success for the firm over the past few years.
“It’s important to us that we give back to our community,” said Marianne Corrao, co-founder and executive vice president of Nexus. “And we do that in part by attracting and retaining engineering talent in Ohio, as well as mentoring and empowering the next generation of leaders in our industry.”
To maintain momentum and expand on its successes, the firm began looking for new opportunities for growth. The firm explored an expansion of its services in other areas of the Midwest but ultimately chose to work with JobsOhio to increase its investment in the state.
“Ohio’s economy continues to emerge strong, and more companies are recognizing the Ohio difference and choosing to expand operations and innovate here,” said JobsOhio president and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Along with Team NEO and the Regional Growth Partnership, we welcome Nexus Engineering’s commitment to growing in both Cleveland and Maumee, where more than 60 Ohioans will boost the expertise of one of the nation’s outstanding engineering firms.”
Herzog and Corrao grew up in Ohio, both attending college in the Cleveland area. The chance to work closely with city and state officials and reinvest in the communities that raised them is meaningful, as was the opportunity to hire from the exceptional engineering programs at state colleges and universities in the area.
“We are pleased to welcome Nexus Engineering’s expansion and further investment in the city of Maumee. The jobs they are sustaining and creating are welcome additions to the corporate community,” said Richard Carr, Mayor, city of Maumee.
For more information, visit www.nexusegroup.com