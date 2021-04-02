It’s been a challenge in Wood County to target minority groups for vaccination because of age and population numbers, according to the health commissioner.
Consider Wood County’s Black population of people age 65 and older — an early target group for the coronavirus vaccine. Of the entire county population, only 0.6% — 125 people — are Black and age 65 or older, according to 2018 U.S. Census numbers, said Ben Robison, health commissioner.
“It just blows your mind,” he said.
Now that anyone age 16 and older can get a vaccine, the health department is ready to reach out to minority populations for targeted clinics, he said.
Welcome BG, in collaboration with La Conexion and the health department, will hold a vaccination clinic focusing on the Hispanic population on April 9. It will be held at the health department’s Health and Wellness Center at 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road from 1-8 p.m.
The health department is gearing up to hold targeted vaccine events across the county in the coming weeks, Robison said.
“This is where the rubber hits the road for us,” he said.
The minority population in Wood County tends to be younger, he said.
“This is an opportunity to get our legs under us and make sure our event is smooth and effective,” he said of next week’s event.
The health department has been doing home-bound doses with seniors, in a partnership with the Wood County Committee on Aging.
“We want to identify members of the community that are interested in partnering,” Robison said, adding that they could be businesses, churches or community organizations. “We are happy for anyone who wants to be in this game to be in this game.”
The health department staff is also sending out a survey to schools, to gauge interest in holding a vaccine clinic that would reach students who are ages 16-17 and members of their households. Teachers and other school staff were vaccinated in February.
To gear up for these clinics, the health department is hiring independent contractors, at $100 per event, which lasts four to six hours.
“Our volunteers are tired. We’re getting more doses,” Robison said.
For next week’s vaccine clinic, there are 200 slots open, and anyone can come, although it is targeted to Hispanics. Pre-registration is required to secure the time slot and reduce the number of steps in the vaccination process.
“It is mainly for LatinX and non-English speakers, but I want to be clear, we are not going to reject anybody, definitely not. Because the main goal is to get people vaccinated, but we are especially targeting people who are having difficulty accessing registration,” said La Conexion Director Beatriz Maya. “As it has been, everything was in English. Some also need access to technology, so we heard from the community that some people had difficulty accessing the registration process, that is why we approached the Wood County health commissioner, and he was very receptive.
“We are getting a lot of people signing up. We are also finding that people are reluctant. But that is where education needs to take place. We are providing information we get from the health department and from the Centers for Disease Control. So we are informing and educating, but of course it is an individual decision. We can’t force people to get vaccinated,” Maya said.
La Conexion is hoping to vaccinate 200 people.
“This is not a Bowling Green problem, unfortunately. It is a problem all over the state and all over the nation. We have had calls from as far as Lorain. My concern is we are leaving out a lot of the population that are usually on margins,” Maya said.
The City of Bowling Green will offer free transportation. To schedule a ride, call 800-579-4229, 24 hours before the appointment. Specify that it’s for COVID-19 vaccination in order to receive the free fare.
This free vaccination clinic will serve the Latina/o/xs and diverse populations. Bilingual persons will be available at the site.
To register, for English speakers call 567-413-4003; for Spanish speakers, call 419-308-2328. Registration ends Monday night, but Maya stressed that the phone is a 24-hour line.
Welcome BG is the city’s initiative to develop and promote Bowling Green as a safe, welcoming and inclusive community for everyone including immigrants, new Americans and people of diverse backgrounds.