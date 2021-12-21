Unison Health has announced that it has been recognized by Newsweek Magazine as one of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers in 2021.
Unison offers a full range of treatment services in Bowling Green and Perrysburg and is the only provider in Northwest Ohio to make the list. It ranked sixth overall in Ohio among the Ohio-based treatment centers.
“We are honored and thankful to Newsweek for recognizing us among so many other amazing and prestigious treatment facilities across the U.S. and right here in Ohio,” said Jeff De Lay, president and CEO, Unison Health. “Addiction can strike anyone. Our team remains committed to working with every client individually in creating the right treatment plan that gets them on a path forward to brighter days.”
Founded in 1972, Unison’s mission remains focused on integrating primary healthcare into its overall approach for treating addiction and behavioral health concerns. Through this integration, Unison’s team of specialists which includes licensed therapists, registered nurses, psychiatrists, behavioral health specialists, etc., works to ensure they are meeting all needs of the client, which includes children through adults.
“We know we have to treat the whole person. If only one part is addressed, then we’re missing the other parts that might contribute to a person’s addiction or behavioral health concern. I am proud of our team but also our clients who commit each and everyday to do the work needed to lives a healthier, more full life,” De Lay said.