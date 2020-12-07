NORTH BALTIMORE — United Parcel Service Inc. has been unveiled as the new tenant in the NorthPoint Development in Henry Township.
UPS expects to create 606 full-time positions, generating $27.7 million in new annual payroll, according to a press release issued Monday by Gov. Mike DeWine.
At its December meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $240 million in new payroll and spur more than $864 million in investments across Ohio.
UPS is a package delivery company and provider of supply chain management solutions. The TCA approved a 1.702%, 10-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Wade Gottschalk, executive director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission, said that the UPS facility will be completed sometime in 2021.
“The building is moving along at a good clip. We’re excited to have a tenant for the building,” he said. “We think it’s going to be a great project for the county, the township, the village and North Baltimore school district.”
Over the last few months, Wood County has seen thousands of jobs open at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Rossford, NSG Glass of North America in Luckey and the Walgreens Distribution Center expansion in Perrysburg Township, Gottschalk said. There have also been substantial hiring increases at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Troy Township and FedEx hub in Perrysburg Township, he said.
“This is another win for Wood County during a very trying economic time for the country,” Gottschalk said of the new UPS facility.
Gottschalk said many of these new jobs pay around $15 per hour and include benefits.
“A lot of these jobs are decent wage and benefits,” Gottschalk said, when asked about any concerns about filling them. “The labor force is influx due to COVID, but once a vaccine is rolled out there will be a lot of folks that rejoin the labor force.”
The UPS building is probably just the start of new development in the NorthPoint site.
“They’re a national developer that’s constantly looking at projects down there,” he said.
Logistics Park Ohio is a $100-$150 million project and UPS is in the park’s first phase.
In February, the commissioners approved a Community Reinvestment Area Program for NorthPoint Development. The CRA is a direct incentive tax exemption program benefiting property owners who renovate existing or construct new buildings.
The deal gives NorthPoint 100% tax exemption for 15 years for each building. There could be five phases, with the first phase encompassing 278 acres.
The job numbers were 1,557 in the first phase, with an additional 489 in the second phase, according to information presented to the commissioners.