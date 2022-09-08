Britain Politics Economy

New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to rebuild the economy, but she faces a daunting job. Truss inherits an ailing economy on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation and millions crying out for government help to cope with energy bills. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

LONDON (AP) — Britain's new prime minister has pledged to rebuild the economy and "ride out the storm" gathering over the country, but Liz Truss faces a daunting job.

She inherits an ailing economy on the brink of a potentially long recession, with record inflation that's forecast to worsen in coming months and millions crying out for government help to cope with soaring energy bills.

