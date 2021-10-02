Fifty years after its first home went in, a sister subdivision is being proposed for Williamsburg on the River, west of Bowling Green in Washington Township.
Danberry Realtors will make a pitch to develop 32 lots on 43.82 acres for the Reserve at Williamsburg on the River at Tuesday’s Wood County Planning Commission meeting.
Wade Smith, director of development for Danberry, said if the proposal moves along, homes priced in the $500,000-$700,000 range could begin going up in the spring.
“We’re pretty excited about it,” said Smith, adding that Danberry just developed a similar subdivision in Whitehouse called the Preserve.
A longtime Williamsburg neighbor, however, has concerns about drainage and stormwater runoff.
Karen Higgins said that the development has two lower lakes which can accommodate pontoon boats, fishing and swimming. The lakes are private and the land beneath the lakes is owned by the homeowners association, she said.
At each end of the lakes is a dam and a spillway that the homeowners pay to maintain. The water from the lake systems flows into the Maumee River and Lake Erie.
It’s a delicate balance that should not be upset by runoff from the new subdivision, Higgins said.
“The quality of the subdivision lake systems is crucial to not only our property evaluations and quality of life, but also to water quality in Lake Erie,” Higgins wrote in a letter to the planning commission.
Higgins, in a phone interview, said she is also worried about heavy machinery traveling over and possibly damaging two bridges in the existing subdivision, if new construction goes ahead.
Higgins said that she also realizes that the land, which is zoned residential, will eventually be developed.
“But it’s got to be done right,” she said. “If I could wave a magic wand, I would like to see it remain agricultural.”
She and her husband of 47 years, Steve, are from Toledo. They used to take day trips out to River Road and dreamed of living in Williamsburg, Higgins said.
“We didn’t have two nickels to rub together, but we would drive out here because it was so beautiful,” she said, adding that they finally decided to buy a lot and build 20 years ago.
They enjoy the lake and the wildlife, including the occasional river otter and eagle.
“It just seems to me with the taxes we pay … we should have something better than what’s being presented,” Higgins said, adding that their annual property taxes are $7,888 and they also recently spent $14,000 to build a lake wall because of erosion and flooding.
There are also some concerns noted in the planning commission packet prepared for Tuesday’s meeting. They include listing the open space total, detailing how to access the retention pond and showing the contours on the plat. There are also two lots in a floodplain.
The report also acknowledged concerns raised by Higgins and the existing Williamsburg on the River homeowners.
“These owners have a vested interest in this new development due to the issues they continue to face concerning runoff and silt accumulation into their lakes. Currently their lakes are at a critical level in their capacity to handle run off and drainage, and any additional development is an understandable concern,” the report stated.
Smith said that the Danberry development will take an environmental approach to storm water management in the new subdivision. Grass waterways are used instead of pipes, he said.
“It’s a unique system to the area,” he said.
This system was used in the Whitehouse development with “great success, even with monsoon rain” from September.
“We don’t want to contribute to any issues,” Smith said, adding that Danberry representatives have met with the Williamsburg on the River homeowners association.
The addition would cover the remaining undeveloped land in the Williamsburg subdivision where Ohio 235 and Ohio 65 meet at the Maumee River.
The Williamsburg on the River subdivision is one of the older, more established housing developments in Wood County. Development began in the 1960s and no major building has occurred there in the last decade.
Higgins also spoke against a proposed development in the area nine years ago.
A Dec. 5, 2012 Sentinel-Tribune article reported on the Wood County Planning Commission meeting. The proposal for 48 single family lots on 49 acres had been presented by W.E. Moll Engineers.
The board in 2012 unanimously denied approval of those plans.
“This plan that they’re submitting is worse than the one in 2012,” Higgins said of the Danberry proposal. “That plat drawing (from 2012) had a lot more details than the one that’s being submitted Tuesday night.”
Also on the planning commission‘s Tuesday agenda, Feller Finch and Associates has submitted an extension request for a preliminary plat entitled Eagles Landing in Troy Township.
A rezoning of 1.98 acres in Plain Township from agricultural to commercial is being sought. The applicant has indicated it would be used for a storage unit facility.
In Perrysburg Township, Premier Bank has submitted a request to rezone 40 acres from agricultural zoning to general industrial. The applicants want to place an industrial building on 10 acres at Mandel and Glenwood roads.