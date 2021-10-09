PERRYSBURG — Hawthorne Plat Seven development was accepted by council for building and inclusion in the city, now that infrastructure development is completed.
“People always want council to restrict land development, because of the schools. We can’t. You’re impinging on civil liberties and civil rights, and Constitutional rights. To tell someone they can’t develop the land they want to? And if they want to annex, what are we going to do, say no?” Councilwoman Jan Materni said. “So that’s what this is about, annexing Hawthorne Plat Seven.”
Materni confirmed that the land will become part of the city.
On Monday the school board began discussions about where and how to expand space for the growing enrollment.
“We’ve always talked about Perrysburg being a destination district and I think that applies to, oftentimes, the staff that apply to Perrysburg. I think that’s where people want to end up and be at the pinnacle of their career. More importantly, I think it’s people who reside outside the district, when they relocate. They want to be inside Perrysburg. There are many outstanding things about being in Perrysburg,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
“Certainly the schools have been identified as one of the main engines. Most recently, with the city land use plan surveys they identified (the schools) as one of the top reasons people move to Perrysburg. It’s nice to think of Perrysburg Schools as the economic engine that is driving people to want to be here and businesses that want to be near here. So that’s an awesome responsibility for the schools and certainly a way that we continue to keep and maintain the high standards that Perrysburg residents have come to expect.”
The city land use plan has identified potential city growth of as much as an estimated 8,000 new households by 2040.
Since 2016 the school district has grown by 571 students, which is larger than the size of the Ft. Meigs Elementary School student population of 559.
Following Perrysburg code, once a developer completes a plat within the city all infrastructure is inspected and confirmed to be completed according to building specifications. Once it has passed review, the city must accept the plat, streets and infrastructure.
The property includes 1,100 feet of waterline, valued at $72,000, 750 feet of sewer, valued at $73,000, 1,000 feet of street, valued at $150,000, and 2,200 feet of storm, valued at $195,000.
Hawthorne Plat 7 includes lots 162-181, common lot F, Barton Creek Drive and Dwyer Road. The developer of Hawthorne Plat 7 is Hawthorne Rev. Inc. of Genoa.
“So this ordinance makes sure that it adheres to all our laws and requirements,” Marterni said.
The resolution passed council unanimously.
Materni chairs the service committee. The committee meeting minutes from Sept. 22 showed that Materni stated that as long as developers are meeting zoning requirements, their hands are tied.
Councilman Cory Kuhlman is also on the committee. He said that there are few good boundaries, as it is bounded by other Hawthorne plats, but the Baltimore and Ohio rail line is to the southeast, and Roachton Road to the south and east of Fort Meigs Road. Dwyer Drive runs through the middle of the plat.
In other business at Tuesday’s council meeting, a sewer credit for $1,604 for William Schultz, 26693 Green Ville Drive, was approved unanimously. A sump pump failure was confirmed by a dye test.
Council also approved a change order for an additional $9,900 to resolution 25-2020. The resolution was not to exceed $44,300. Alice Godsey, director of public utilities, said that the department’s change in software resulted in unanticipated costs from duplication of work for the NewGen Water and Sewer Rate Study. However, additional information for the report was also provided with the increased data.
Councilwoman Deborah Born said that she would not support the change order because the additional costs could have resulted in the bid being won by another business.
The resolution passed 6 to 1.