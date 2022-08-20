Simpson garden 2021

Ohio Spiderwort grows at Simpson Garden Park.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

On Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. the public is invited to the Simpson Garden, 129 Conneaut Ave., for the dedication of the Judy Knox Memorial Sundial. A reception will be held at the Simpson Garden building following the on-site dedication.

The sculpture is a 9-foot sundial of stainless steel and glass made by Adam Goldberg of Gathered Glass in Toledo.

0
0
0
0
0