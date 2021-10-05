ROSSFORD— The city’s recreation center will show off its new pickleball courts at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at John Folcik Park, 301 Beech St.
The six new courts meet a need for more courts due to the growing interest in pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the United States, according to a city news release. Its popularity continues to increase in Rossford and Northwest Ohio. In 2020, pickleball grew to 4.2 million players in the United States, according to the Sports and Fitness Association.
The six new courts will bring Rossford’s total pickleball courts to 12.
“The number of people wanting to play pickleball here has increased every year since we opened our first pickleball courts in 201O,” said Toby Ledesma, director of the Rossford Recreation Center. “Rossford has also hosted the Glass City Invitational Pickleball Tournament for the past eight years. The three-day tournament attracts local and national players to Rossford and Northwest Ohio.”
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the Toledo Pickleball Club will demonstrate the game, explain the equipment needed to play the game and provide some basic instruction for anyone interested in learning the game.
Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, is played on a badminton sized court with a 34-inch net. Players use a perforated plastic ball and composite or wooden paddles about twice the size of ping-pong paddles. The game, which is governed by the USA Pickleball Association, can be played indoors or outdoors by all ages. Its exponential growth is attributed, in part, to its friendly, social and multi-generational elements.