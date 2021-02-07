ROSSFORD — Building will begin in April on a new 137-acre site in Rossford, to be developed by Scannell Properties, the largest industrial developer in the country.
“Between this site and the Crossroads, I can envision 10,000 new jobs for the region in the next five years,” Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “All this will spur other growth and work its way into the traffic pattern, developing the customer base and attracting new development.”
The property is at the Buck Road interchange, the largest span of commercial marketed real estate along Interstate 75 in Northwest Ohio, with 2,000 feet of highway frontage. The property is also bounded by Glenwood Road and Mandell Road, with Lime City Road bisecting it. The southern edge of the property is adjacent to the Cedar Creek Church property.
Terry Coyne, Newmark Knight Frank Real Estate Services, said that the site will be for light industrial, manufacturing and logistics.
“It’s a great site. We scoured the market north, south, east and west. We love this corridor. Rossford and Wood County have been fantastic to work with,” Coyne said.
He said that the site is shovel ready, with basic infrastructure already in place, including sewer, drainage, electrical and gas.
“We’re very excited. This will increase our tax base and will provide jobs and opportunities, not just for Rossford, but to the entire region.”
Architect’s renderings show as many as eight buildings planned for construction. T
hey will break ground on the first building “as soon as the weather breaks,” which Coyne expects to be in April, but said that they will start before that if possible.
The first building is going to be a 300,000-square-foot spec warehouse.
Coyne pointed out that the facility will be across the highway from Penta Career Center and also near the new FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight Distribution Facilities. Newmark Knight Frank is working on a leasing application now for a possible manufacturing company.